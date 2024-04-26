Short Interest in Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW) Decreases By 75.9%

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the March 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vast Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTEW opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13. Vast Renewables has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.51.

