Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $530.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 32.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $787.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $93.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $947.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

