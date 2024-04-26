Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of FLUX opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. Flux Power has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $5.86.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 67.70% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flux Power stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Flux Power as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

