Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGCP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 883,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,043,000 after buying an additional 370,331 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $537,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,999,000 after acquiring an additional 136,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.12 on Monday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

