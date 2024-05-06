UBS Group Downgrades Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to Neutral

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $74.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

NYSE JCI opened at $62.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 140,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4,672.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4,782.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,254,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

