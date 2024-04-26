Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.33.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at $911,494.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at $28,327,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,117,067 shares of company stock worth $258,544,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intapp by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after purchasing an additional 221,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,585,000 after purchasing an additional 704,268 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,466,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,748,000 after acquiring an additional 125,455 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 422,016 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,293,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after acquiring an additional 140,697 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

