Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) PT Raised to $454.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $446.00 to $454.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

MEDP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.00.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $389.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.12. Medpace has a twelve month low of $189.30 and a twelve month high of $421.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Medpace by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 43.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

