Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.14, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.44.
Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 378.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
