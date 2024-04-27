Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.14, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 378.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

