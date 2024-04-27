Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Up 43,100.0% in April

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 43,100.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Akanda Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAN opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. Akanda has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

Get Akanda alerts:

About Akanda

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.