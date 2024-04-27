Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $419,000 Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 242.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $28,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,939.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $28,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,939.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $206,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,080 shares of company stock worth $4,146,076. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $93.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

