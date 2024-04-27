LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 408.3% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LY Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.99. LY has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. LY had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 6.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LY will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LY Company Profile

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

