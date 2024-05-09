Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,804 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 73,570 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 367.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 58,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 86,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.