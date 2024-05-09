Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $364,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Whirlpool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.1 %

WHR opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $91.90 and a one year high of $160.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.87.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.