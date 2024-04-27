Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.43% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $23,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,782,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,849,000 after buying an additional 191,545 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 744,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,344,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 646,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,640,000 after buying an additional 97,548 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,120,000 after buying an additional 34,198 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

BFAM stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $59,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $59,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,740 shares of company stock worth $1,996,191. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

