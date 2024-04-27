BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$31.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

