Analysts Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) PT at $24.20

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

KSS opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.98. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,127,000 after buying an additional 1,775,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 366,660 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,397,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,340,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,813,000 after purchasing an additional 199,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 38.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 468,602 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

