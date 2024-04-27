Cargojet (CJT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Cargojet to post earnings of C$0.71 per share for the quarter.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.02). The firm had revenue of C$221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.58 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

CJT stock opened at C$115.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$112.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$107.33. Cargojet has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$124.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.18.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

