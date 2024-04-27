Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sealed Air by 70.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after buying an additional 2,159,143 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 6,889.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 563,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after buying an additional 555,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 65.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,020,000 after buying an additional 482,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 143.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 753,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after buying an additional 444,131 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 16.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,159,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,975,000 after buying an additional 302,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.2 %

SEE opened at $31.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $48.44.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Truist Financial raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.18.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

