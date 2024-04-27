Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 1,619.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Up 0.2 %

AMCR stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.