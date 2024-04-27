Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Super Micro Computer, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Super Micro Computer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey expects that the company will post earnings of $7.37 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer’s current full-year earnings is $20.24 per share.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $857.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $948.90 and a 200-day moving average of $564.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $93.34 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,751,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,211,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

