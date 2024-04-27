Supriya Anna Maria James Sells 4,600 Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22.

TSE:CWB opened at C$26.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.81. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$22.96 and a 12-month high of C$31.64.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$289.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 31.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5601057 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.61%.

CWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.73.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

