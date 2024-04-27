Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,901 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $65.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average of $58.84. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.02 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.86%. Analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,897,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155,155.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,897,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155,155.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,095,442.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,003,345.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,466 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.