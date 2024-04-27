Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 233.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 79,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 55,994 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

