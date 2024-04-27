Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Agilysys by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 369,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,617,000 after purchasing an additional 106,026 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Agilysys by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 170,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 93,103 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 208,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Agilysys by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 72,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $71,665,738.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,060,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,173,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $71,665,738.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,060,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,173,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,910.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.87. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

