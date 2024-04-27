Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2024

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJULFree Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:PJUL opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $780.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July (BATS:PJUL)

