Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Lowered to $74.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Masco Stock Down 0.0 %

MAS opened at $69.85 on Thursday. Masco has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average is $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Masco by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

