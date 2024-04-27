Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Lowered to $172.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $176.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $158.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $328.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

