International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBAFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $195.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.50. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $25.54.

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

