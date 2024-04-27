Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,642,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378,340 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $25,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cryoport by 13.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 12.3% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 150,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 23.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at $3,250,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Cryoport by 109.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $46,147.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,140,872.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $46,147.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,140,872.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $47,225.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

CYRX stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $24.17.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.27 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 42.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

