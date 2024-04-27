Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $9.75

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $10.14. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 11,131,642 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 96.7% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

