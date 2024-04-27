Duality Advisers LP Invests $247,000 in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Bank OZK by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Bank OZK by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.
Bank OZK Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $46.02 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.
Bank OZK Profile
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
