Duality Advisers LP Invests $247,000 in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Bank OZK by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Bank OZK by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $46.02 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.