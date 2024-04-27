Duality Advisers LP Invests $249,000 in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,478 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 48.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of LOB opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.60. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $119.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.36 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,715.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,715.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

