Duality Advisers LP Makes New $264,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CNS opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average of $66.90. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.83%.

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $498,157.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,062.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,675.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $498,157.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,062.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,713 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.