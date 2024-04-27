Duality Advisers LP Sells 20,561 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,561 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 23.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 232.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

