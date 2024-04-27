Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $14.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on F. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 151.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,496,403 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,038 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

