FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Trading 4.5% Higher

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.59 and last traded at $43.59. 99,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 444,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet raised FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. Equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $183,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,776,179.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,223,580. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

