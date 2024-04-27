Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FBRT opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 83.74 and a quick ratio of 83.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on FBRT

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.