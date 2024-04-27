Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:FBRT opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 83.74 and a quick ratio of 83.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $14.70.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.71%.
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
