GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Trading 6% Higher

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $33.14. 7,678,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 11,729,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDL. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.