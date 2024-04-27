Gregory Bailey Purchases 25,503 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stock

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Bailey acquired 25,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.18 per share, with a total value of $999,207.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,600,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,690,781.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregory Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Gregory Bailey purchased 48,780 shares of Biohaven stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,980.00.

Biohaven Stock Up 1.2 %

Biohaven stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.18. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at $10,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after purchasing an additional 71,850 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 973,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at $17,167,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

