Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after buying an additional 2,312,241 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Zillow Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,898,000 after buying an additional 431,070 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Zillow Group by 688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 426,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,910,000 after buying an additional 372,532 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,359,000. Finally, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Zillow Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 846,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,961,000 after buying an additional 348,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $421,196.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,239.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,669.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $43.67 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on Z. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.