Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 458,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,817,000 after purchasing an additional 57,286 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

