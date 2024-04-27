Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in TransUnion by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.88.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

