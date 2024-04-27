Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 190,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $22.25 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

