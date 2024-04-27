Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 1,466.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %
HGTXU stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
