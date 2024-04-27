JinkoSolar (JKS) to Release Earnings on Monday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect JinkoSolar to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, analysts expect JinkoSolar to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.37. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

