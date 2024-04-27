JinkoSolar (JKS) to Release Earnings on Monday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect JinkoSolar to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, analysts expect JinkoSolar to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
JinkoSolar Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.37. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $50.46.
About JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.
