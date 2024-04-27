Kendall A. Kowalski Sells 15,948 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at $284,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 92,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

