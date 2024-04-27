Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives $26.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

KGS stock opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $225.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

In related news, Director Margaret C. Montana purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,468.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after purchasing an additional 215,570 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,009,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 504.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 807,799 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 147,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,374,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

