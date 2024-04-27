Analysts Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT at C$108.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$108.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$111.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$110.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$100.51. The stock has a market cap of C$37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$84.27 and a 12-month high of C$115.14.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8532751 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

