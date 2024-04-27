Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$111.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$111.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$112.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of PBH opened at C$90.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$88.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$91.26. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$84.66 and a twelve month high of C$113.60.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.8440524 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 161.14%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

