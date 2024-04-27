Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a growth of 5,266.7% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BONXF stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Bonterra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.